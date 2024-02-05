Mother forgives driver after 8-year-old girl killed getting on Henry County school bus

Heartbroken family and friends are struggling to come to grips with the death of a little girl who filled their lives with love and laughter.

Alexa Wright said 8-year-old Adalynn Pierce was like a little sister.

"She was so full of life and joy she was so beautiful and sweet," Wright told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

The judge wouldn't allow cameras in the courtroom for Kaylee Andre's first appearance.

The 25-year-old was arrested for first degree homicide by vehicle over the weekend after Addy succumbed to injuries she suffered when she was struck by a passing motorist on Jackson Lake Road in Henry County, while getting on the school bus.

Addy attended Rock Spring Elementary in McDonough.

According to authorities, the school bus was at a full stop, had its stop sign displayed, and its red flashing lights on, when Andre allegedly failed to stop and struck the child as she crossed the road.

In a Facebook post, Addy's family said her life mission was to help and pray for others and she now gets to do so in the most heroic way by saving 8 lives with organ donation and helping 75 children with tissue donations.

Adalynn Pierce

A representative for the victim's family spoke during Monday's hearing, and told the judge Addy's mother forgives the suspect, and believed she should get bail.

The judge set bond at $20,000.

Wright has started a petition on Change.org for the creation of Addy's Law.

It would require school buses to pick children up in their driveways so they wouldn't have to cross the street to board a school bus.

As of Monday afternoon, 3,100 people had signed the petition.



