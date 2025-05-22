Public memorial planned for NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo at Georgia Tech

article

The Brief A public memorial is set for Hawks legend Dikembe Mutombo at Georgia Tech on May 31. In September 2024, the NBA announced that Mutombo had died from brain cancer. He was 58 years old. The event will be free to the public and will feature speeches, tributes, and musical performances.



The family of Hawks legend Dikembe Mutombo will hold a public memorial in honor of the NBA Hall of Famer at Georgia Tech later this month.

The memorial will take place on May 31 at 10:30 a.m. at Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion.

The backstory:

In September 2024, the NBA announced that Mutombo had died from brain cancer. He was 58 years old.

According to FOX News, Mutombo started receiving treatment for cancer in 2022.

Mutombo, known for his signature finger wag after blocking shots, spent 18 seasons in the NBA, including notable years with the Atlanta Hawks. He was an eight-time All-Star and four-time Defensive Player of the Year, cementing his status as one of the league's premier centers.

Mutombo’s impact extended far beyond the basketball court, as he founded the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in 1997, dedicated to improving health, education, and the quality of life in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement posted on social media announcing Mutombo's death. "On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others."

What we know:

The event will be free to the public and will feature speeches, tributes, and musical performances.

Attendees will also see presentations on Mutombo's basketball career, his tenure as an NBA Global Ambassador, and his humanitarian work.

Mutombo's son, Ryan, now plays for the university.

The family has also created the Dikembe Mutombo Memorial Fund. Donations will go to continuing his mission of healing through grants to nonprofits like the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital, the Friends of Africa, Piedmont Brain Tumor Center, Hosea Feeds and the Shepherd Center.

What they're saying:

"Atlanta has been our home for almost thirty years, and the outpouring of love and support for Dikembe has been overwhelming," Rose Mutombo, Dikembe’s wife, said in a release announcing the memorial. "In recognition of this incredible community and all the wonderful people who stood alongside Dikembe throughout his journey, we wanted to create a space for everyone to celebrate his life and the profound impact he had in this community and throughout the world."