Atlanta mourns the passing of Hawks legend Dikembe Mutombo

The city of Atlanta is grieving the loss of former Atlanta Hawks star and humanitarian Dikembe Mutombo, who passed away at 58 following a battle with brain cancer, the NBA announced. Mutombo, a global ambassador for the league and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, according to the league.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver honored Mutombo's legacy in a statement, saying, "Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in NBA history. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others."

Mutombo, known for his signature finger wag after blocking shots, spent 18 seasons in the NBA, including notable years with the Atlanta Hawks. He was an eight-time All-Star and four-time Defensive Player of the Year, cementing his status as one of the league's premier centers. Mutombo’s impact extended far beyond the basketball court, as he founded the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in 1997, dedicated to improving health, education, and the quality of life in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In Atlanta, his passing prompted an outpouring of tributes. Mayor Andre Dickens reflected on Mutombo’s influence, both as a player and a humanitarian, saying, "Like many across the globe, my heart is heavy with the loss of Atlanta Hawks legend and humanitarian Dikembe Mutombo. He is not just a Hall of Famer—he is irreplaceable. My prayers are with his family and loved ones."

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond also recognized Mutombo's commitment to the community, stating, "Dikembe Mutombo was dedicated to using his gifts and talents to uplift his community both here in Georgia and across Africa. His ‘NO NO NO, not in my house COVID-19’ became the inspiration for thousands to get vaccinated as a part of our ‘Get Vaxxed’ COVID-19 campaign. He will be sorely missed."

The Atlanta City Council also paid tribute, acknowledging his contributions to the city and the world. "We are saddened to learn of the passing of Naismith Hall of Famer and Atlanta Hawks legend Dikembe Mutombo. He significantly impacted our community during his time with the Hawks, and his presence has been felt long since he retired from professional basketball."

Georgia’s Own Credit Union honors Dikembe Mutombo after his death on Sept. 30, 2024.

Further marking his legacy, Georgia’s Own Credit Union illuminated a 450-foot-high message on the Atlanta skyline reading "REMEMBERING MOUNT MUTOMBO," along with his iconic number 55. The tribute will remain visible until midnight.

Atlanta City Council member Michael Julian Bond expressed personal sorrow at the loss of his friend, stating, "A giant on and off the court, his physical stature was only exceeded by the size of his heart. I will miss him dearly. Rest well, my friend."

Mutombo’s global reach extended through his philanthropic work, serving on boards like the Special Olympics International and the CDC Foundation. His legacy continues to inspire countless individuals in Atlanta and around the world.