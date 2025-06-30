Funeral held for Georgia mother kept on life support while pregnant

article

The Brief Family and friends gathered over the weekend in Lithonia to mourn the death of Adrianna Smith. Smith, was declared brain-dead in February but kept alive for months until her child was born. Smith’s family said Emory doctors told them they were not allowed to remove the devices keeping her breathing because state law bans abortion after cardiac activity can be detected — generally around six weeks into pregnancy.



Adriana Smith, the Georgia woman who was declared brain-dead but kept alive for months until her baby could be born, has been laid to rest.

Smith's celebration of life was held on Saturday at the Fairfield Baptist Church in Lithonia.

Smith's family says she suffered a medical emergency in February while two months pregnant, which left her brain-dead. Doctors were able to sustain her on life support long enough to give her unborn child a chance at survival.

Her baby was reportedly delivered on June 13 and Smith was removed from life support on June 17. Smith would have celebrated her 32nd birthday on June 15. FOX 5 Atlanta has been unable to independently confirm these details because the family has not responded to requests for information.

Smith’s family said Emory doctors told them they were not allowed to remove the devices keeping her breathing because state law bans abortion after cardiac activity can be detected — generally around six weeks into pregnancy.

Georgia Republican Attorney General Chris Carr later issued a statement saying the law did not require medical professionals to keep a woman declared brain dead on life support.

"Removing life support is not an action ‘with the purpose to terminate a pregnancy,’" Carr said.

On June 17, Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams introduced a resolution with co-leads Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) and Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (CA-51) recognizing the "tragic and deeply disturbing case" of Smith.

According to a press release from Williams, Smith's son Change was born prematurely at 4:41 a.m. June 13 via emergency Cesarean section and weighed 1 pound, 13 ounces at birth.

"I extend my sympathies to Adriana Smith’s family as they spend their final moments with Adriana on their terms. Adriana Smith deserved better at every point of this tragedy. Her family, along with baby Chance, remain in my family’s prayers as they navigate life after this unimaginably devastating situation that Georgia’s laws imposed on them.," Williams said when announcing the resolution.

Smith's family has started a GoFundMe to help support the newborn and Smith's 7-year-old son.

It has raised more than $466,000 of its $490,000 goal.