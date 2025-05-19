‘Handmaid’s Tale’ in real life? Georgia AG says heartbeat law not to blame

The Brief Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr says state law does not require hospitals to keep brain-dead pregnant women on life support, countering public assumptions about the state’s abortion restrictions. Adriana Smith’s case has drawn national attention and comparisons to The Handmaid’s Tale after she was declared brain-dead in February but remains on life support due to her early-stage pregnancy. Democratic lawmakers are calling for a repeal of Georgia’s abortion law, saying fear of prosecution has blocked humane medical care and stripped Smith’s family of the right to make end-of-life decisions.



Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office has issued a clarification in response to growing national controversy over Adriana Smith, a 30-year-old woman who was declared brain-dead in February but remains on life support due to her pregnancy.

What we know:

In a statement released by Carr’s communications director, the Attorney General’s office said that nothing in Georgia’s LIFE Act—also known as the fetal heartbeat law—requires hospitals to keep a brain-dead woman on life support. The office emphasized that "removing life support is not an action with the purpose to terminate a pregnancy."

ORIGINAL STORY: Brain-dead Georgia woman kept on life support due to state's abortion law

Despite the clarification, the legal and ethical questions surrounding Smith’s case continue to stir outrage and political debate, both in Georgia and beyond. Smith, mother of a 7-year-old boy, was declared brain-dead on Feb. 19 after suffering a sudden medical emergency following days of severe headaches. Her family says she was pregnant and in her first trimester at the time, triggering confusion over how state laws apply in such a complex situation.

Calls for Answers and Legislative Action

What they're saying:

State Sen. Nabilah Islam Parkes sent a formal letter to Carr requesting clarification on whether Georgia law mandates life support in these circumstances. She also questioned whether his office would support the prosecution of any individual who authorized the removal of life-sustaining measures.

On Monday, three Democratic state lawmakers—Reps. Kim Schofield (D-Atlanta), Viola Davis (D-Stone Mountain), and Sandra Scott (D-Rex)—issued a scathing condemnation of Georgia’s abortion law in light of Smith’s case.

"This is not healthcare. This is sanctioned cruelty," said Rep. Schofield. "Adriana’s family is being forced to endure months of emotional torture. Our state has turned a woman into an incubator against her will and stripped her family of the right to say goodbye. This is barbaric, and it must end. Smith’s case has gained national attention as a grim example of how Georgia’s abortion ban is weaponized to override medical judgment, silence families and disproportionately harm Black women. Healthcare providers have cited fear of criminal penalties as a reason for inaction, despite clear signs that humane, patient-centered care is being blocked."

"Whether you believe in abortion or not, critical healthcare decisions—including life-saving diagnoses and treatment—must be made between medical professionals, patients and their families," said Rep. Davis. "Politics has no place in the exam room. It will never rise to the standard of care or the sacred oath taken by doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals. Georgia’s law has not only undermined medical judgment—it has inflicted trauma on a grieving family. That must change."

"Georgia’s law failed Adriana," said Rep. Scott. "It failed her family. And it will continue to fail others unless we act now. This is not a debate about politics—it’s a matter of life, death and dignity."

"This moment calls for immediate action," Reps. Schofield, Davis and Scott stated jointly. "We stand united in saying that Adriana and her family deserve better. Georgia must do better."

Reps. Schofield, Davis and Scott are calling for legislative action to repeal Georgia’s abortion law, restore medical freedom and prevent other families from experiencing the challenges faced by Adriana’s family.

The Legal Gray Area

Dig deeper:

While many critics have pointed to Georgia’s LIFE Act as the reason Smith remains on life support, others argue that a lesser-known law—Georgia Code 31-32-9, part of the state’s Advance Directive for Health Care Act—may be the more immediate factor. That statute restricts doctors from withdrawing life support from a pregnant patient unless the fetus is nonviable and the patient had a written directive explicitly requesting such action.

Emory Healthcare released a statement saying:

Emory Healthcare uses consensus from clinical experts, medical literature, and legal guidance to support our providers as they make individualized treatment recommendations in compliance with Georgia’s abortion laws and all other applicable laws. Our top priorities continue to be the safety and wellbeing of the patients we serve. Because of federal privacy rules, we are unable comment on individual patient cases.

Political Defenders Respond

The other side:

State Sen. Ed Setzler, the Republican lawmaker who sponsored Georgia’s 2019 abortion bill, defended the hospital’s actions, telling The Associated Press:

"There’s a valuable human life that we have an opportunity to save, and I think it’s the right thing to save it."

He dismissed suggestions that continuing life support is inhumane, stating that to oppose the effort would be "to declare the child as being other than human."

Public Reaction and Cultural Parallels

What they're saying:

Smith’s case has garnered widespread media attention and public outcry, with comparisons drawn to The Handmaid’s Tale, the dystopian series where women are kept alive solely to give birth. In Season 3, a brain-dead character is kept on life support by an authoritarian regime for this reason—an eerie parallel some say now reflects real-life policy.

Still, others note that many women, particularly mothers, might choose to remain on life support if they believed it could save their unborn child. However, Smith’s family has declined interview requests following an initial media appearance, leaving their personal wishes unclear.

What's next:

While Attorney General Carr’s office has offered some clarity, some Georgia lawmakers and others are demanding legislative review. Public hearings, policy debates, and likely court challenges may follow, especially as more details about Smith’s pregnancy, medical condition, and treatment decisions come to light.

In the meantime, Adriana’s family remains in limbo—mourning a daughter and sister while waiting for the outcome of a pregnancy they had no legal control over. Smith's due date is still 3 months away.

A GoFundMe set up by Smith’s mother describes the anguish of the past three months and asks for prayers and community support during what the family calls "a nightmare no one should have to endure."