Democratic lawmakers addressing concerns over current abortion law

State Sen. Nabilah Islam Parkes, joined by Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones II and State Representative Park Cannon, are hosting a press conference Thursday morning to address growing concerns over women’s access to medical care under Georgia’s current abortion law.

The press conference will take place at 10 a.m. on the South Steps of the Georgia State Capitol. Lawmakers and community advocates are expected to call on Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr to issue an official legal opinion clarifying the state’s abortion statute.

Organizers say the law, as currently written, has created confusion and stripped critical medical decision-making authority away from doctors and patients. The press conference aims to highlight how the law impacts reproductive health care and demand action from state leaders.

This is in response to the case of a brain-dead Georgia nurse who is currently being kept on life support until her baby can be delivered. Adriana Smith was declared brain-dead in February. Her family has blamed Georgia's abortion law, which is also known as the "heartbeat law," but some state officials have said that law is not to be blamed.

