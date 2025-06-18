Meriwether County sheriff named in civil lawsuit over fatal crash

The Brief Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith is named in a civil lawsuit over a fatal crash involving one of his deputies. The lawsuit claims the deputy was speeding without emergency lights when he struck and killed 61-year-old Ronald Moreland. The family is suing for wrongful death and negligence, alleging the deputy acted recklessly.



The sheriff of Meriwether County is facing a civil lawsuit connected to a deadly crash involving one of his deputies.

What we know:

According to WRBL News 3, Sheriff Chuck Smith has been named as a defendant in a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit filed by the family of 61-year-old Ronald Moreland. The case stems from a crash that occurred in April of last year on Highway 85 near Senoia.

The lawsuit alleges that a Meriwether County deputy, who was reportedly on his way to work at the time, was driving more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit without his emergency lights activated. The deputy struck Moreland’s vehicle as the man attempted to make a left-hand turn. Moreland died from his injuries.

What they're saying:

The family's attorney has accused the deputy of acting recklessly and claims the sheriff's office bears responsibility for the incident.

The other side:

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the sheriff's office for a statement.