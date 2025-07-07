Georgia braces for afternoon thunderstorms amid scorching heat wave

The Brief Increased chances of showers and thunderstorms are expected across Georgia, primarily during afternoon and evening hours, with isolated strong storms possible through early next week. Heat index values in central and eastern Georgia are forecasted to reach 97 to 105 degrees, prompting officials to advise precautions against heat-related illnesses. The City of Atlanta will open a cooling center at Selena S. Butler Park to help residents cope with rising temperatures, providing bottled water to visitors.



Summer heat and an unsettled weather pattern will bring increased chances of showers and thunderstorms across much of Georgia in the coming days, with the threat of strong storms and heat index values soaring as high as 105 degrees in some areas.

Afternoon thunderstorm threat in Georgia

What they're saying:

"Looking at an increased risk of some showers and storms over the next couple of days," said FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley. "We’ll fire up a few storms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening… better storm chances ahead for your Thursday and Friday. Then we peel them back a little bit for the weekend."

Chandley forecasts a daily risk of thunderstorms, primarily during the afternoon and evening hours, through early next week. While widespread severe storms are not expected, isolated strong storms remain possible. The biggest concern for residents, however, may be the heat. Heat index values across central and eastern Georgia are expected to range from 97 to 105 degrees through Monday, prompting officials to urge residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness.

Heat and humidity add to the risks

Dig deeper:

Despite the return of rain, temperatures are expected to remain high. Daily highs will hover in the upper 80s to mid-90s through the weekend, and heat index values could soar as high as 105 degrees across central and eastern Georgia. The National Weather Service advises taking precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses, especially during peak afternoon hours.

Heat index across Georgia

Local perspective:

The forecast calls for increasing afternoon thunderstorm chances across Georgia cities:

Atlanta forecast:

Wednesday: High near 93 with a 60% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday: Thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m., with highs near 90.

Friday: Continued storm chances with highs around 89.

Weekend: Rain chances taper slightly, but daily highs remain near 90.

Rome forecast:

Wednesday: Fog early, then sunny and hot with a high of 93. Thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m.

Thursday & Friday: High storm chances (80%) with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Showers and storms likely again, high near 89.

Athens forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny and hot with a high of 94. Thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m.

Thursday & Friday: Rain chances increase to 70% and 60% respectively, with highs in the low 90s.

Sunday & Monday: Slightly lower storm chances, but highs climb to mid-90s.

Gainesville forecast:

Wednesday: High of 90, 60% chance of afternoon storms.

Thursday–Saturday: Highs in the upper 80s with storm chances up to 80%.

Sunday & Monday: Sunny with highs near 92.

LaGrange forecast:

Wednesday: High near 91, 50% chance of storms.

Thursday & Friday: Thunderstorms likely both days with highs near 88–89.

Weekend: More isolated storms, highs in the low 90s.

Eatonton forecast:

Wednesday: Heat index near 102 with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Thursday & Friday: Storms remain likely with temperatures hovering near 90.

Weekend: A continued chance of storms, but with highs pushing into the mid-90s.

Beating the Atlanta heat

Why you should care:

Heat index values are expected to reach 100–105 degrees in central and eastern Georgia through Saturday, with the potential for Heat Advisories to be issued. The National Weather Service urges residents to take precautions during peak afternoon hours, including staying hydrated and limiting outdoor activity.

Stay indoors during peak heat (11 a.m.–4 p.m.) if possible

Wear light, breathable clothing

Stay hydrated and avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages

Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles

Keep an eye on weather alerts for storm activity each afternoon

Cooling centers to open

What you can do:

Atlanta: The City of Atlanta will be opening a cooling center as temperatures begin to rise across the city. The cooling center will be located at Selena S. Butler Park, located at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30312. Bottled water will be provided in the cooling center.

Weather tomorrow

What's next:

Overall, the pattern suggests brief but locally intense downpours, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, a typical hallmark of Georgia’s summer season. Forecasters urge residents to stay weather-aware and prepared for rapidly changing conditions.