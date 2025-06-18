Rodney McWeay trial: Jury deliberations continue for father accused of starving girl

The Brief Jury deliberations are continuing in the trial of Rodney McWeay, the Atlanta father accused of starving his young daughter to death and mistreating his two young sons. Investigators say McWeay locked the children in separate rooms monitored by cameras with no access to food, water, or bathrooms. McWeay rejected a 75-year plea deal and now risks life imprisonment if convicted.



Jurors will resume deliberations in Fulton County on Wendesday in the trial of an Atlanta father accused of starving his 4-year-old daughter to death.

Rodney McWeay, 32, is facing multiple charges, including murder and first-degree cruelty to children, in connection with the December 2023 death of his daughter, Treasure McWeay.

The backstory:

Treasure McWeay died just weeks before Christmas in December 2023, six months after the state removed her and her two brothers from their father's mold-infested duplex, only for him to allegedly abduct them from their mother.

According to arrest affidavits, the children lived in squalor and isolation. Investigators say McWeay locked them in separate rooms monitored by cameras, with no access to food, water, or bathrooms. Treasure’s autopsy determined she was "extremely malnourished," weighing only 24 pounds at the time of her death.

Treasure McWeay, 4, died Dec. 11 after allegedly being starved to death by her father. She's seen here in a photo provided by a family friend.

Records show the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services made multiple attempts to intervene in the months before Treasure’s death, but police responses were often delayed and ineffective. In one incident caught on bodycam, an Atlanta officer said, "Even if, say we knock on the door and the kids are in there, there’s nothing at all we can do."

Dig deeper:

During the trial, jurors heard emotional testimony from a pediatrician who detailed troubling declines in growth and development in one of McWeay’s sons, including bruises consistent with being struck.

"Any drop on the growth curve for a child is abnormal," the doctor testified.

Dr. Keely Iannelli, who examined Treasure, told jurors the girl died of cardiac arrest caused by prolonged malnutrition.

"The heart is the last to go," she said.

Rodney McWeay in court. (FOX 5)

A nurse described how one of the boys devoured food so quickly at the hospital he had to be stopped to prevent vomiting.

"He didn’t know when to stop," she said.

Last week, a state child protection investigator testified she found the children locked in a room during a welfare check months before Treasure’s death.

"This is how I have my kids trained," she recalled McWeay saying as he snapped his fingers and directed his daughter to sit silently.

What's next:

McWeay rejected a 75-year plea deal and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He faces multiple life sentences if convicted.