Apalachee High School shooting: Trial for father scheduled to begin
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the trial of Colin Gray, the father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter.
What we know:
Gray faces nearly 30 charges, including second-degree murder. Prosecutors allege he provided his son, Colt Gray, with the firearm used in the 2024 mass shooting, despite knowing his son could pose a threat.
Four people were killed in the shooting, according to investigators. The case centers on whether Colin Gray bears criminal responsibility for allegedly supplying the weapon.
What's next:
The trial is expected to draw significant attention as jury selection begins.
