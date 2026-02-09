Apalachee High School shooting: Trial for father scheduled to begin

article

Jury selection expected to start Monday Colin Gray faces nearly 30 charges, including murder Prosecutors say he provided the firearm used in the shooting



Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the trial of Colin Gray, the father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter.

What we know:

Gray faces nearly 30 charges, including second-degree murder. Prosecutors allege he provided his son, Colt Gray, with the firearm used in the 2024 mass shooting, despite knowing his son could pose a threat.

Four people were killed in the shooting, according to investigators. The case centers on whether Colin Gray bears criminal responsibility for allegedly supplying the weapon.

What's next:

The trial is expected to draw significant attention as jury selection begins.

