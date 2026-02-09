Expand / Collapse search

Apalachee High School shooting: Trial for father scheduled to begin

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 9, 2026 6:56am EST
Apalachee High School shooting
FOX 5 Atlanta
Colt Gray’s father, Colin Gray, appears in a Barrow County courtroom for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 16, 2024. article

Colt Gray’s father, Colin Gray, appears in a Barrow County courtroom for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 16, 2024.  (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • Jury selection expected to start Monday
    • Colin Gray faces nearly 30 charges, including murder
    • Prosecutors say he provided the firearm used in the shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the trial of Colin Gray, the father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter.

What we know:

Gray faces nearly 30 charges, including second-degree murder. Prosecutors allege he provided his son, Colt Gray, with the firearm used in the 2024 mass shooting, despite knowing his son could pose a threat.

Four people were killed in the shooting, according to investigators. The case centers on whether Colin Gray bears criminal responsibility for allegedly supplying the weapon.

What's next:

The trial is expected to draw significant attention as jury selection begins.

