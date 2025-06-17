Apalachee High School shooting: Hearing for father of of teen suspect

The Brief Colin Gray, the father of accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray, will be back in court on Tuesday for a motions hearing. Gray is accused of allowing his 14-year-old son access to the weapon investigators say was used to kill four people and injure nine others at the Barrow County school in 2024. Earlier this year, a judge ruled that Gray's trial will remain in Barrow County with the jury pool coming from nearby Hall County.



The father of accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray will be back in court on Tuesday for a motions hearing ahead of his trial later this year.

Colin Gray faces 29 charges, including second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.

The backstory:

The elder Gray was charged with allowing his 14-year-old son access to the weapon investigators say was used to kill four people and injure nine others at Apalachee High School in September 2024.

The mass shooting at Apalachee High School occurred on Sept. 4, 2024. On that date, Colt Gray allegedly killed math teacher Cristina Irimie, Coach Richard Aspinwall, 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn, and 14-year-old Christian Angulo.

Investigators later found a notebook they say belonged to Gray that contained drawings eerily matching the events of the school shooting, as well as a checklist outlining steps the teen planned to take. They also reportedly found a "shrine of sorts" behind Gray's computer desk in his home, consisting of approximately 15 photographs and newspaper articles about past school shootings and school shooters.

The GBI say they learned from Colin Gray that he had received unsettling text messages from both his daughter and ex-wife on the day of the shooting. After reading the texts, Colin said he went home and turned on the news, where he saw reports of the shooting at Colt’s school. He told investigators that he then went to Colt’s room to look for the AR-15-style rifle he had given him, only to find it missing. Investigators testified that Colin Gray did not seem surprised when he was informed of the shooting and did not immediately express remorse after learning about the incident.

Colt Gray faces 55 charges, including four counts of murder, four counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated battery, 25 counts of aggravated assault, and 18 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this year, a Barrow County Superior Court judge ruled that local jurors would not be used in the case.

While Gray's attorneys were asking for the trial to be moved to South Georgia, the judge ruled that it should remain in Barrow County with Hall County jurors as the pool.

Court documents obtained by FOX 5 have revealed that Colin Gray's trial is set to begin on Sept. 8, 2025.