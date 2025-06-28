Terrified DeKalb family seeks escape after rental home targeted in teen shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County family says they desperately want to leave their rental home after it was shot up by six teenagers.
What we know:
On May 26, six men snuck up to the house Saleina Schuler rents with her family through a neighbor’s driveway and fired many rounds into the house.
Schuler says she was taking a nap and was awakened by the gunfire.
"I just heard rapid gunfire, and it was very loud… I was scared to death," Schuler said.
She says her adult children were also inside the home.
"[My daughter] had just come inside from off the front porch. My son was asleep. He heard it and woke up. My other son's girlfriend was here, and she was actually here in the living room and she hit the floor… so we're terrified, and I'm calling 911 like ‘there’s been a shooting!’" Schuler said.
Luckily she and her family members weren’t hit.
In the police report, DeKalb County Police Officers describe the shooters as appearing to be teenagers.
DKPD has not yet identified or arrested any of the suspects.
What they're saying:
Schuler says she has no idea why six teens would unload guns into her home with her children inside.
Bullet holes still riddle the backside and inside of the house; constant reminders of that terrifying incident.
Schuler says she and her family don't feel safe staying here anymore.
"I don't want to be here anymore. I just, I can't sleep at night here. I was sleeping in the daytime and this happened. I can't close my eyes in this place. I just can't," Schuler said.
Which is why she’s staying at an AirBnB right now and trying to move out.
But she says she’s asked the landlord multiple times to let her out of the lease or move her to a different rental property because she doesn’t feel safer there.
She says the landlord isn’t responding to her requests.
Fox 5 reached out to the landlord about this and are waiting to hear back.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by a DeKalb County Police report and from interviews conducted by FOX 5’s Eric Mock.