Terrified DeKalb family seeks escape after rental home targeted in teen shooting

The Brief A DeKalb County family wants to desperately leave their home after it was shot up on Memorial Day. Six teenagers fired into the home multiple times on May 26. Bullet holes can still be found throughout the outside and inside of the home. Saleina Schuler rents the house and says she can no longer stay there with her family because the shooters are still at large and they don’t know their motive. Schuler says she’s asked her landlord multiple times if she can break the lease early or move to a different rental unit. FOX 5 reached out to the landlord and is waiting for a response.



A DeKalb County family says they desperately want to leave their rental home after it was shot up by six teenagers.

What we know:

On May 26, six men snuck up to the house Saleina Schuler rents with her family through a neighbor’s driveway and fired many rounds into the house.

Schuler says she was taking a nap and was awakened by the gunfire.

"I just heard rapid gunfire, and it was very loud… I was scared to death," Schuler said.

She says her adult children were also inside the home.

"[My daughter] had just come inside from off the front porch. My son was asleep. He heard it and woke up. My other son's girlfriend was here, and she was actually here in the living room and she hit the floor… so we're terrified, and I'm calling 911 like ‘there’s been a shooting!’" Schuler said.

Luckily she and her family members weren’t hit.

In the police report, DeKalb County Police Officers describe the shooters as appearing to be teenagers.

DKPD has not yet identified or arrested any of the suspects.

What they're saying:

Schuler says she has no idea why six teens would unload guns into her home with her children inside.

Bullet holes still riddle the backside and inside of the house; constant reminders of that terrifying incident.

Schuler says she and her family don't feel safe staying here anymore.

"I don't want to be here anymore. I just, I can't sleep at night here. I was sleeping in the daytime and this happened. I can't close my eyes in this place. I just can't," Schuler said.

Which is why she’s staying at an AirBnB right now and trying to move out.

But she says she’s asked the landlord multiple times to let her out of the lease or move her to a different rental property because she doesn’t feel safer there.

She says the landlord isn’t responding to her requests.

Fox 5 reached out to the landlord about this and are waiting to hear back.