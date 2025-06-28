Metro Atlanta skydiver killed in midair collision in Upson County

The Brief Jasmine Black, a 48-year-old skydiver from Locust Grove, died in a midair collision during her 163rd skydive in Upson County. The collision occurred too close to the ground for Black's reserve parachute to save her, while the other skydiver landed safely. The FAA and Upson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident, and Black's son emphasized her love for skydiving despite the tragedy.



A metro Atlanta woman who took up skydiving later in life died last weekend after a midair collision during a jump in Upson County, according to her family.

What we know:

Jasmine Black, 48, of Locust Grove, was on her 163rd skydive when she collided with another parachutist approximately 800 feet above the Thomaston-Upson County Airport. Her son, Raven Hedden, told FOX 5 the crash happened too close to the ground for her reserve parachute to save her.

The Federal Aviation Administration is working with the Upson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident, which occurred Saturday afternoon.

Black was laid to rest Friday morning in Griffin.

What they're saying:

"From what I'm told, she died upon impact, doing something that she loved," Hedden said.

Hedden said both skydivers attempted to deploy their reserve parachutes after their main chutes became tangled during the fall. The other individual was able to land safely.

"Their parachutes became untangled. And once that happened, they free fell for a bit," Hedden said. "My mother, she cut away and deployed her safety reserve. Unfortunately, she was too low to the earth for that to make a difference and ultimately save her life."

Black, a devout member of the Baháʼí Faith, was remembered by her son as having a passionate heart and a spirit for adventure.

"She had me when she was 19 years old," he said. "So she's had, you know, sort of a life of responsibility—far from the adrenaline-seeking nomad that you might anticipate meeting when you meet somebody who skydives every weekend."

Despite the tragedy, Hedden said his mother didn’t want fear to deter others from the sport she loved.

"She explicitly told me before—if anything were to happen—I would hate for that to be the reason that anybody doesn't skydive," he said. "So, so much fun. It's amazing. I love it."