Authorities search for missing woman in Cherokee County
CANTON, Ga. - The Cherokee Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon.
What we know:
Lyriel Todd was last spotted on foot near the intersection of Avery Road and Epperson Road in the early afternoon hours of June 27. She is described as approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds, with long dark brown hair worn in a braid.
What we don't know:
At the time of her disappearance, Todd was wearing a plain black long-sleeve shirt, black yoga pants, black shoes, and a silver necklace.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Todd or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement and reference case number SO25-009125.
The Source: The Cherokee Sheriff's Office provided the details for this article.