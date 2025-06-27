Authorities search for missing woman in Cherokee County

article

The Brief The Cherokee Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance to locate Lyriel Todd, a 23-year-old woman missing since June 27. Todd was last seen on foot near Avery Road and Epperson Road, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black yoga pants, black shoes, and a silver necklace. Authorities request anyone with information to contact law enforcement.



The Cherokee Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Lyriel Todd was last spotted on foot near the intersection of Avery Road and Epperson Road in the early afternoon hours of June 27. She is described as approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds, with long dark brown hair worn in a braid.

What we don't know:

At the time of her disappearance, Todd was wearing a plain black long-sleeve shirt, black yoga pants, black shoes, and a silver necklace.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Todd or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement and reference case number SO25-009125.