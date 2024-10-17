Grand jury to hear case against Apalachee HS shooting suspect Colt Gray

The Brief A grand jury is examining the case against Colt Gray, the teenager accused of killing two teachers and two students during a shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County. In a recent hearing, prosecutors said Gray had a shrine above his home computer for a gunman in another school shooting. The teen is facing four counts of murder with other charges possibly coming pending the grand jury's review.



The case against Colt Gray, the 14-year-old accused of the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School, will go to a grand jury on Thursday.

The Barrow County teenager allegedly opened fire at his school in September, killing two teachers and two students and injuring nine others.

Police apprehended Gray minutes after the first reports of shots fired were sent to law enforcement. He has been charged with four counts of felony murder, with additional charges pending grand jury review.

His father, Colin Gray, was also arrested for allegedly purchasing the AR-15-style gun used in the shooting, despite knowing his son was troubled and potentially in need of mental health treatment.

While the hearing will be closed to the public, FOX 5 will be in the courthouse to see whether the jury agrees on any new indictments in the case.

The GBI's timeline of the Apalachee High School shooting

At a court hearing for Colin Gray on Wednesday, agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) provided detailed testimony about events leading up to and during the shooting.

Taking the stand, the first GBI agent described how Colt Gray arrived at school and what he was carrying at the time – a backpack with a "rolled-up posterboard" inserted in the backpack. The agent said that Colt went to his first period class. Although he did take a bathroom break during the period, he did not appear to do anything abnormal.

During second period, Colt pulled out a black notebook or binder and placed it on his desk. He also used his phone briefly. At 9:45 a.m., he left the classroom to supposedly see the school counselor. When he left, he took his backpack with him, but left behind the black notebook. The notebook was later recovered by crime scene technicians.

After leaving the classroom, the agent say Gray went to a student restroom in J Hall and entered one of the stalls. Items associated with Gray were later found in one of the stalls. A short time later, he left the restroom wearing yellow gloves and carrying the backpack with the posterboard "wrapped" around his torso. He went back to his second period class and knocked on the door. However, the student who stood up to open the door apparently saw something alarming and refused to open the door. The student then alerted the teacher, who initiated a lockdown procedure.

Gray then entered a nearby classroom and began firing. Multiple people were struck inside that classroom, including 14-year-old Christian Angulo who was killed.

After only 7 seconds of firing, Colt began running towards a set of bathrooms. Next, he was seen shouldering the rifle and shooting one of the teachers who was killed. Next, he turned towards I Hall and saw two coaches for the school and fired multiple times, killing one of the coaches and injuring the other.

Colt Gray then turned his attention back to J Hall and surveillance video shows him trying to access other classrooms. It was at that time he encountered the second student who was killed and Gray cane seen shouldering his gun once again and opening fire.

A few seconds later, two school resource officers entered the hallway and ordered Gray to drop his gun. Gray immediately did so and was taken into custody.

Notebook and shrine found in Colt's home

Prosecutors argued that Colin Gray was aware that his son was obsessed with school shooters and knew Colt Gray had a shrine above his home computer for the gunman in the 2018 massacre in Parkland, Florida.

The "shrine of sorts" consisted of approximately 15 photographs and newspaper articles about past school shootings and school shooters.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agent Kelsey Ward said in court Wednesday that Colin Gray, 54, had asked his son who the people in pictures hanging on his wall were. One of them, Colt told his father, was Nikolas Cruz, the shooter in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Colt Gray in court

During their investigation, the GBI learned from Colt's father, Colin Gray, that he had received unsettling text messages from both his daughter and ex-wife on the day of the shooting. After reading the texts, Colin said he went home and turned on the news, where he saw reports of the shooting at Colt’s school. He told investigators that he then went to Colt’s room to look for the AR-15-style rifle he had given him, only to find it missing.

In the notebook Colt had left behind at the school, one page included the labels "hallway" and "classroom" at the top.

In the hallway column, it says "I’m thinking 3 to 4 people killed. Injured? 4 to 5," GBI agent Lucas Beyer testified. "Under the classroom column is written 15 to 17 people killed, Injured? 2 to 3."

Colt joked about school shootings

In her interview with the GBI, the teenager's mother Marcee Gray expressed concern about her son's growing obsession with guns, which she said had worsened significantly in recent months. She also recounted conversations with Colt in which he referenced the Columbine High School and Sandy Hook Elementary shootings, sometimes making disturbing jokes about them. Marcee further stated that Colt had asked his father to buy him a shooter’s mask. When Colin asked why he needed the mask, Colt reportedly joked that it was to "finish his school shooter outfit."

Colt’s parents had discussed their son’s fascination with school shooters, but decided that it was in a joking context and not a serious issue, a GBI agent told the court.

A FOX 5 Atlanta I-Team investigation revealed Colt Gray’s tumultuous home life. According to police and court records, Colt lived with his father, while his two younger siblings lived with their mother. Last year, Marcee Gray was arrested for damaging her husband's truck. During the arrest, officers found methamphetamines, fentanyl, and a glass pipe in her possession, resulting in a 46-day jail sentence.

For Christmas before the shooting, Colin Gray purchased the weapon for his son, Barrow County sheriff’s investigator Jason Smith testified. Later, Colt asked his father for a larger magazine for the gun so it could hold more rounds and his father agreed, Smith said. Colin Gray also purchased the ammunition, Smith said.