Colin Gray not the first parent arrested after child accused of fatal shooting

In Brief Colin Gray, father of the Apalachee High School shooter, was arrested and faces multiple charges. The case mirrors other instances where parents are held accountable for their children’s violent crimes. Georgia lawmakers are considering new measures to address gun violence and improve firearm security. Advocacy groups are urging for stronger legislation to combat gun violence, beyond just thoughts and prayers.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Barrow County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday night the arrest of Colin Gray, the father of 14-year-old Colt Gray, who is accused of killing four people and wounding nine others during a mass shooting at Apalachee High School on Wednesday. Colin Gray is facing multiple charges.

Holding parents responsible

This arrest is part of a growing trend where parents are held accountable for crimes committed by their children. A similar case involved Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old who killed four students at Oxford High School in Michigan in 2021. Ethan's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were convicted of manslaughter earlier this year. Prosecutors argued they failed to secure the gun used in the shooting and ignored clear signs of their son’s mental health issues, according to the Associated Press.

The Crumbleys were informed of a disturbing drawing Ethan made on a math assignment just hours before the shooting. The sketch showed a gun, a bullet, and a wounded person. When questioned, Ethan explained he was upset about the deaths of his dog and grandmother and the loss of a friend who had recently moved. Neither Ethan nor his parents mentioned that they had purchased a Sig Sauer 9mm just four days earlier, despite the gun being part of the drawing. The school did not require the Crumbleys to take Ethan home, but a counselor advised them to seek help for him within 48 hours. Later that day, Ethan used the gun to kill four students and wound six others and a teacher.

During the trial, prosecutors emphasized that the parents were not being held accountable for Ethan's actions, but for their own failures. The Crumbleys had not sought help for their son, despite his plea in a journal where he wrote, "I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the... school." Both parents expressed remorse for the tragedy, but the jury found them guilty. The verdict was a landmark decision, drawing national attention and sparking debates about parental responsibility in mass shootings. James and Jennifer Crumbley were sentenced to at least 10 years in prison, while Ethan is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The Crumbleys' case is not an isolated one. In Illinois, Robert Crimo Jr., the father of the July 4 parade mass shooter, was charged for signing his son’s application for a state firearm card despite concerning behavior. He pled guilty to seven counts of reckless conduct and received probation, jail time, and community service. In Virginia, Deja Taylor, the mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher, was sentenced to two years in prison for felony child neglect. Additionally, a former assistant principal, Ebony Parker, at the school was charged with child neglect after ignoring warnings that the child may have had a gun.

Not everyone in favor of stiffer laws and penalties

Some fear that holding parents accountable for their children's actions could disproportionately impact Black or poor parents, according to The Marshall Project. A Tennessee bill, the Parental Accountability Act, would fine parents up to $1,000 if their child commits multiple crimes. Maryland is also considering prosecuting parents for their children's crimes. In Nevada, a 2022 law holds parents civilly liable if their minor children use or possess firearms after being convicted of a crime.

While the concept of parental responsibility is not new, dating back to 1903, there is no empirical evidence that punishing parents reduces juvenile crime, according to The 74. However, almost all states in the U.S. have laws holding parents civilly liable for youth crimes.

Number of states that have laws holding parents criminally responsible

At least 42 states and the District of Columbia have laws that allow parents to be held criminally responsible for their children's actions. These laws vary widely, with some states focusing on parental negligence in preventing a child’s access to firearms, while others target broader forms of delinquent behavior.

Georgia law allows for criminal liability if parents are found to have contributed to their child’s delinquent behavior through neglect or failure to properly supervise. For example, if a parent knowingly allows a child access to firearms or engages in reckless behavior that leads to harm, they can face criminal charges, such as involuntary manslaughter or child cruelty. Each case is evaluated based on the specifics of the parent's role and actions.

Georgia Senate committee considers the problem

On Thursday, Sarah Walker, spokesperson for Georgia Moms for Change, became emotional as she voiced the fears shared by many parents after the Apalachee High School mass shooting. She called on lawmakers during a meeting of a Georgia Senate committee meeting to take decisive action to address gun violence, stating, "The thought of sending a child to school and never seeing them again is a uniquely American nightmare." Walker emphasized that while thoughts and prayers are important, it is legislation and policy that will ultimately solve the problem.

Georgia lawmakers, including state Rep. Yasmine Neal and members of the Georgia Senate Safe Firearm Storage Study Committee, are feeling the urgency to act. The state had already increased funding for school security in 2023, but discussions are ongoing about further measures to prevent gun violence without infringing on Second Amendment rights. State Sen. Emanuel Jones highlighted the importance of securing firearms and holding gun owners accountable, stressing that there are steps lawmakers can take to enhance safety.

Charges faced by father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect

Colin Gray is facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children. Colin Gray is being held in the Barrow County Detention Center, and no details about his court appearance have been released. Colt Gray is scheduled to appear in court virtually on Sept. 6 at 8:30 a.m.