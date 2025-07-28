Expand / Collapse search
Man rescued from burning Decatur-area townhome Monday morning

By and
Published  July 28, 2025 12:19pm EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Man rescued from DeKalb County fire

A man was rescued on Monday morning during a fire at a townhome community on Church Street in Decatur in DeKalb County. This is a breaking news story.

The Brief

    • A man was rescued and hospitalized with serious burns after a fire broke out Monday morning at the North Decatur Gardens on Church Street.
    • Several residents have been displaced as officials work to determine what sparked the blaze.
    • The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Fire crews rushed to the scene of a townhome fire Monday morning at the North Decatur Gardens apartment complex off Church Street, where one man was rescued and hospitalized with serious burn injuries.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m., not far from the Whole Foods in Decatur, prompting a swift response from DeKalb County Fire and Rescue as well as nearby residents who jumped into action.

What they're saying:

Officials say the fire presented unique challenges due to the tight layout of the neighborhood, which initially delayed access for fire vehicles.

"Due to the tight nature of the neighborhood and some issues getting the actual vehicles down here to the fire to begin extinguishment, [we had delays]," a fire official said. "But when we arrived, we had one resident that was pulled — actually saved his life. But he did sustain some major burns."

Fire crews remained on the scene well into the morning, working to ensure no hotspots reignite. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but officials believe it originated within one of the damaged units.

Several neighbors were displaced and gathered outside as crews continued their investigation. Church Street was partially impacted due to the emergency response, and traffic delays were reported in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. A crew responded to the scene and spoke to the fire department and neighbors. 

DeKalb CountyNews