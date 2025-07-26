Man killed behind DeKalb County Checkers; two suspects sought

article

The Brief The DeKalb County Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday in the 4000 block of Glenwood Road. Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses and found video showing two suspects, police said. Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects is asked to contact DeKalb police’s Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.



Police are searching for two suspects after a deadly shooting in DeKalb County.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday in the 4000 block of Glenwood Road.

Officers said they arrived at the Checkers in that area and found a man dead in an alley behind the business.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses and found video showing two suspects, police said. The two men drove away in a blue/silver Volkswagen Jetta with a piece of paper duct-taped to the back that read "Tag Applied For."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police are searching for two suspects after a deadly shooting at a Checkers in DeKalb County. (DKPD)

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the suspects or the victim in this shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects is asked to contact DeKalb police’s Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.