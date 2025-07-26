Man killed behind DeKalb County Checkers; two suspects sought
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for two suspects after a deadly shooting in DeKalb County.
What we know:
The DeKalb County Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday in the 4000 block of Glenwood Road.
Officers said they arrived at the Checkers in that area and found a man dead in an alley behind the business.
Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses and found video showing two suspects, police said. The two men drove away in a blue/silver Volkswagen Jetta with a piece of paper duct-taped to the back that read "Tag Applied For."
Police are searching for two suspects after a deadly shooting at a Checkers in DeKalb County. (DKPD)
What we don't know:
Police have not released the names of the suspects or the victim in this shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects is asked to contact DeKalb police’s Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
The Source: The information in this article came from DeKalb police via a press release.