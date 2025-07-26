Expand / Collapse search

Man killed behind DeKalb County Checkers; two suspects sought

By
Published  July 26, 2025 6:15pm EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police are searching for two suspects after a deadly shooting at a Checkers in DeKalb County. 

The Brief

    • The DeKalb County Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday in the 4000 block of Glenwood Road.
    • Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses and found video showing two suspects, police said.
    • Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects is asked to contact DeKalb police’s Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for two suspects after a deadly shooting in DeKalb County.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday in the 4000 block of Glenwood Road.

Officers said they arrived at the Checkers in that area and found a man dead in an alley behind the business.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses and found video showing two suspects, police said. The two men drove away in a blue/silver Volkswagen Jetta with a piece of paper duct-taped to the back that read "Tag Applied For."

Image 1 of 4

Police are searching for two suspects after a deadly shooting at a Checkers in DeKalb County.  (DKPD)

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the suspects or the victim in this shooting. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects is asked to contact DeKalb police’s Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.

The Source: The information in this article came from DeKalb police via a press release. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews