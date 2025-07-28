Expand / Collapse search
Sweet Auburn mass shooting: 1 dead, multiple people injured in SE Atlanta

By and
Updated  July 28, 2025 8:35am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
11 people were shot overnight in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood. 1 person is dead. The shooters have not been arrested. This is a breaking news update.

The Brief

    • Three shootings occurred overnight on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood, including one that left a person dead and 10 injured at the intersection of Edgewood and Hilliard Street.
    • Witnesses reported seeing a group of armed young men before the fatal shooting, and multiple gunshots sent bystanders fleeing for safety.
    • Two other shootings nearby involved one person shot in the ankle and another shot during an altercation in a parking lot, who was taken to Grady Hospital.

ATLANTA - A violent night unfolded in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood as Atlanta police investigate three separate shootings along Edgewood Avenue, including one that left a person dead.

Atlanta's Mayor Andre Dickens is holding a press conference at 9:45 a.m. Check back here for a livestream. 

What we know:

The most serious of the shootings happened near the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and Hilliard Street, where at least one person was killed and 10 people were injured. Witnesses reported a group of armed young men walking down the street shortly before gunfire erupted.

What they're saying:

"All of a sudden we hear gunshots, gunshots, gunshots," one witness said. "And then to find out somebody actually got shot — it's really actually so sad. I started running. Not gonna lie, I was running — actually went down to the ground."

The victim’s body was visible in the street before the medical examiner arrived to process the scene. According to police, the person who was killed was a 27-year-old man. The other victims range in age between 18 and 29. 

All the victims transported to Grady Memorial Hospital are reportedly stable at this time.

Image 1 of 6

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

Dig deeper:

Just across the street from the fatal shooting, officers responded earlier in the night to another incident in a parking lot. 

According to investigators, a disagreement between a parking lot attendant and another individual escalated into gunfire. One person was shot and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they are reported to be stable. 

A third shooting occurred just a few blocks away, where another individual was shot in the ankle. That person is also reported to be stable.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed whether the incidents are connected. The area remained an active crime scene into the early morning hours, with flashing lights and a heavy law enforcement presence as investigators worked to piece together what happened.

Additionally, police have not officially released any information about potential suspects or what may have prompted the shootings. 

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Atlanta Police.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates to this story. 

The Source

  • The above story is an original report. A crew from FOX 5 Atlanta responded to the scene and gathered information from witnesses. Some information was provided by Atlanta Police Department. This story has been updated since original publication. 

