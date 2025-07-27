Teen girl shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta

article

The Brief The 16-year-old girl was found just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Austin Court SW, officials said. Officers said they found the girl with gunshot wounds in the abdomen and buttocks. The girl was alert and taken to the hospital.



The Atlanta Police Department's Major Crimes unit is investigating after a teen girl was shot, according to police.

What we know:

The 16-year-old girl was found just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Austin Court SW, officials said.

Officers said they found the girl with gunshot wounds in the abdomen and buttocks.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a shooting in northwest Atlanta.

The girl was alert and taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police have not said anything about possible suspects.