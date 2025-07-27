Expand / Collapse search
Teen girl shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta

By
Published  July 27, 2025 3:08pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • The 16-year-old girl was found just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Austin Court SW, officials said.
    • Officers said they found the girl with gunshot wounds in the abdomen and buttocks.
    • The girl was alert and taken to the hospital.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department's Major Crimes unit is investigating after a teen girl was shot, according to police.

What we know:

The 16-year-old girl was found just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Austin Court SW, officials said.

Officers said they found the girl with gunshot wounds in the abdomen and buttocks.

Image 1 of 2

Atlanta police investigate a shooting in northwest Atlanta.

The girl was alert and taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police have not said anything about possible suspects.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department's website. 

