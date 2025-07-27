Two teens injured in northwest Atlanta shooting

The Brief Officers responded to the 800 block of Hollywood Road NW around 9:45 p.m. and found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the right arm. A short time later, officers responded to the area of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW and Lena Street NW, where they found another 15-year-old boy shot in the left arm, officials said. Police said they believe both teens were shot during the same incident.



Two teens were shot in northwest Atlanta on Saturday, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 800 block of Hollywood Road NW around 9:45 p.m. and found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the right arm.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

A short time later, officers responded to the area of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW and Lena Street NW, where they found another 15-year-old boy shot in the left arm, officials said.

He was also taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating. Police said they believe both teens were shot during the same incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not said where the shooting took place, only where the victims were found.