Atlanta weekend shootings: 32 injured, 2 killed between Thursday and Sunday

The Brief Police report 14 shootings in Atlanta city limits between Thursday, July 24 and Monday, July 28 More than 30 people were injured, and two people were killed. A few arrests have been made, according to police.



Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Police Chief Darin Schierbaum held a news conference Monday morning following a violent weekend in the city that left more than 30 people injured and two dead, including one person killed, and 10 others wounded in a mass shooting early Monday morning on Edgewood Avenue in the historical Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

FOX 5's Joyce Lupiani dug through the police department's website and found 14 shootings in Atlanta city limits between Thursday, July 24 and Monday, July 28. Some arrests have been made in a few of the shootings. You can read about the violent weekend below.

Violent weekend across Atlanta

What we know:

3 a.m., July 28 – Chappell Street SW

Two teens (ages 16 and 17) shot during a short-term rental house party in the 200 block of Chappell St. SW. No arrests. More info

1:27 a.m., July 28 – Edgewood Avenue SE (Mass Shooting)

11 shot (8 males, 3 females), including one fatality. Victims were gathered near the streetcar stop in the 300 block. Police are looking for three men and one woman. More info

July 28 – Edgewood Avenue SE (Separate Incident)

Man shot multiple times in 300 block of Edgewood Ave. SE. Shooter fled in a black Jeep Renegade with Missouri tags. No arrests. More info

12:01 a.m., July 28 – Edgewood Avenue NE

Man shot in the foot in the 400 block. He was privately transported to the hospital. No arrests reported. More info

2:11 p.m., July 27 – Austin Court SW

A 16-year-old girl shot in the abdomen and buttocks in the 3700 block. She was alert when taken to the hospital. Police said they arrested a 16-year-old boy for the shooting. More info

2:09 p.m., July 27 – Hollywood Road NW

15-year-old boy shot in the right arm in the 800 block. Victim was alert. No arrests. More info

2:15 p.m., July 27 – Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW & Lena Street NW

Another 15-year-old boy shot in the left arm nearby. Alert when transported. No arrests. More info

1:34 p.m., July 26– Piedmont Ave. SE

Man shot in the leg following an argument in the 100 block of Piedmont Ave. SE. The suspect fled the scene. No arrests reported. More info

11:37 a.m., July 26 – Middleton Road SW

Three females—ages 21, 19, and 45—shot during argument with a neighbor. Three people face charges in the shooting. More info

3 a.m., July 26 – Edgewood Avenue SE

Three people shot: one man in abdomen and thigh, another in leg, and a woman multiple times. All transported. More info

8:31 p.m., July 25 – McDaniel Street SW

Man shot in the chest in the 500 block. Alert when taken to the hospital. Police said this was a domestic incident, and the man who was shot was arrested. He's been identified as 36-year-old Maurice Walker. More info

5:52 p.m., July 25 – Lakewood Avenue

Man shot and killed in the 2800 block. No other details released. 24-year-old Corey Page was arrested, according to police. More info

7:44 a.m., July 25 – Broad Street NW

24-year-old man shot multiple times in the 60 block. Alert when transported. No arrests. More info

9:45 p.m., July 24 – Oak Drive SE, Mount Zion Rd SW & Cleveland Ave SW

Three related shootings: 18-year-old male killed; 21-year-old woman shot in shoulder. Three shot on Mount Zion Rd, one critically. One male with gunshot wound found during traffic stop. No arrests. More info

