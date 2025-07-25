Deadly shooting at Lakewood Avenue shopping center under investigation
Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting at the shopping center located at 2883 Lakewood Ave in southwest Atlanta on July 25, 2025. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - A man was shot and killed Friday evening in the 2800 block of Lakewood Avenue SW, prompting a homicide investigation by Atlanta police.
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene at the shopping center located at 2883 Lakewood Ave SW shortly before 6 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
The case has been classified as a homicide, and investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are working to determine what led to the shooting.
What we don't know:
No additional details have been released. The investigation remains active.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.