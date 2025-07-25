Deadly shooting at Lakewood Avenue shopping center under investigation

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting at the shopping center located at 2883 Lakewood Ave in southwest Atlanta on July 25, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A man was fatally shot on Friday evening in the 2800 block of Lakewood Avenue SW in Atlanta. Atlanta police responded to the scene at 5:52 p.m., where the victim was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. The case is classified as a homicide, with the investigation ongoing and no further details released.



A man was shot and killed Friday evening in the 2800 block of Lakewood Avenue SW, prompting a homicide investigation by Atlanta police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene at the shopping center located at 2883 Lakewood Ave SW shortly before 6 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The case has been classified as a homicide, and investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are working to determine what led to the shooting.

What we don't know:

No additional details have been released. The investigation remains active.