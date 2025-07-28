2 injured in shooting off Chappell Road in NW Atlanta

The Brief Two people were shot early Monday morning on Chappell Road NW in northwest Atlanta. One of the victims is believed to be a juvenile, according to police. Both were taken to the hospital and are reported to be stable.



A house party turned violent early Monday morning in northwest Atlanta, leaving two people injured and prompting an active police investigation that’s still unfolding.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at a residence where a group of young people had gathered. When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital and are reported to be stable.

Atlanta police confirmed that one of the victims was taken to Arthur M. Blank Hospital, indicating that the individual is likely under the age of 18.

At the scene, investigators were seen speaking with several young partygoers, interviewing them one by one outside the home. A crime scene investigation van arrived just minutes before reporters went live Sunday morning.

What they're saying:

A mother who was waiting behind police tape told reporters that she was there to pick up her 16-year-old son. "He was at a house party and said there was a shooting. He texted me to pick him up immediately," she said. "Of course, that was a very frightening text message to get."

Another neighbor, who works the overnight shift at a nearby hotel, said she wasn’t surprised by the shooting.

"It's a nonstop every weekend, the whole summer. Whether it's fighting or shooting — something always going on in this house. So whoever owns that Airbnb, they need to shut it down before somebody get killed," she said.

The woman added that her own daughter was once hit by a stray bullet in a separate incident years ago. She now says she no longer feels safe in her own home and is calling for stricter regulation of short-term rentals and increased police patrols in the area.

What we don't know:

Authorities say one of the victims is believed to be a juvenile. Both individuals were taken to the hospital and are currently listed as being stable.

At this time, police have not confirmed any arrests or possible charges. Investigators are continuing to gather information, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as new information is received.