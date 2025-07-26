Three people shot in southeast Atlanta

The Brief Two victims were men, and one was a female. All three people were taken to the hospital. Police said they didn't have any suspect information to release yet.



Three people were shot in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue around 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Two victims were men, and one was a female. All were taken to the hospital, according to police.

One of the men was shot in the abdomen and thigh. The other man was shot in the leg. The female had multiple gunshot wounds, but police did not specify where.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

Detectives are on scene trying to learn what led up to the shooting, according to police.

FOX 5 has sent a crew to the scene to learn more information. This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.