ONE Musicfest lineup at Piedmont Park announced, tickets on sale

The South’s biggest cultural celebration is back. ONE Musicfest, the nation’s largest Black-owned, open-air, multi-stage music festival, will return to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park on Oct. 25 and 26 with one of its most star-studded lineups to date.

Now in its 16th year, ONE Musicfest continues its mission to celebrate Black excellence, artistry, and unity on a global stage. Co-produced by Live Nation Urban and presented by P&G, the 2025 edition will spotlight Atlanta’s outsized influence on music and culture with iconic performances and historic reunions.

A Star-Packed Weekend

Among this year’s headliners:

Future — The Atlanta native and global hip hop star will deliver a rare hometown set.

Dungeon Family Reunion Honoring Rico Wade — A tribute to the late Organized Noize producer who helped shape Southern hip-hop through his work with Outkast, Goodie Mob, and Future.

The Roots with Mary J. Blige — The legendary Roots crew returns to the OMF stage after a decade, joined by Blige for her festival debut.

Ludacris & Friends — Celebrating 25 years since his debut album, the ATL icon is expected to bring surprise guests.

Doechii — The Grammy-nominated breakout star and BET "Best New Artist" brings her high-energy debut to the OMF stage.

The full artist roster features a blend of legendary acts and rising stars, including Ari Lennox, Jazmine Sullivan, Busta Rhymes, Kehlani, Clipse, Jagged Edge, Marvin Sapp, Chief Keef, Ray J, and more.

Festival founder Jason "J." Carter emphasized this year’s local focus:

More Than Just a Festival

OMF is a major cultural and economic force. Recognized by Ebony Magazine’s Power 100, the event generates over $61 million in annual economic impact and employs more than 5,000 people — from security and production crews to local vendors and artists. More than half of participating businesses are Black-owned.

This year’s sponsors include Toyota, Hennessy, and Teremana, among others.

OMF also powers Atlanta’s creative economy beyond festival weekend, fostering long-term community partnerships and supporting small businesses.

Tickets and the full lineup are available at: www.onemusicfest.com