Atlanta family displaced after vehicle fire destroys Fairburn Road home

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Firefighters survey heavy damage to a Fairburn Road home after a vehicle fire spread through the house, leaving an Atlanta family displaced on Friday, December 26, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Fire destroyed a Fairburn Road home, leaving an Atlanta family homeless. Investigators believe a vehicle fire in the carport spread rapidly through the house. Four people escaped safely despite roof collapse, shattered windows, and heavy damage.



An Atlanta family has been left homeless after a fire tore through their home on Fairburn Road.

What we know:

Firefighters responded shortly after 4 p.m. Friday to the 1900 block of Fairburn Road.

FOX 5 crews at the scene saw that part of the roof had collapsed, scorch marks covered the side of the home near the carport, and windows had shattered.

According to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, crews believe the fire started as a vehicle fire in the carport and quickly spread to the rest of the house.

Four people were inside at the time, but all were able to make it out safely.

What they're saying:

The family said they celebrated Christmas on Thursday and are still in disbelief over how much changed in a single day.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what caused the vehicle fire, whether the home is a total loss, or if the family has insurance or temporary housing assistance.