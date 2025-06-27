Demolition of former Atlanta Medical Center to begin, no plans for hospital replacement

The Brief Wellstar and Integral Group plan to redevelop the former Atlanta Medical Center site into a "community hub" with housing, parks, retail, and office space, but no healthcare facilities. Dr. Cecil Bennett criticizes the lack of healthcare services in the redevelopment plan, emphasizing the community's need for a level one trauma center and comprehensive medical care. Local officials acknowledge the loss of the trauma center but highlight the benefits of increased housing options, while expressing concern for underserved residents lacking nearby medical facilities.



The former Atlanta Medical Center, a major healthcare institution for more than 120 years, will be demolished starting Monday, with no plans to replace it with another major medical facility.

What we know:

Healthcare provider Wellstar, which shut down the hospital in fall 2022 citing poor economic performance, is partnering with developer Integral Group to redevelop the site into what they describe as a "community hub." The new plans call for housing, parks, retail, and office space—but no hospital.

What they're saying:

Dr. Cecil Bennett, a former staff member at Atlanta Medical Center for 15 years and a physician with Newnan Family Medicine, is sharply critical of the plan.

"This community needs another level one trauma center," Bennett said. "It’s an absolute travesty that that hospital is not only gone, but they have no plan to put in anything healthcare related. It’s an absolutely horrible idea. The community doesn’t need a park. It needs a health center where we have primary care, we have specialty care and we have urgent care."

Councilmember Amir Farokhi, who represents the district where the hospital once stood, acknowledged the loss but sees value in the redevelopment.

"The loss of a trauma one center here in this part of town definitely impacts folks south of I-20, because it was a regional trauma one center," Farokhi said. "We need more housing in the neighborhood. Market-rate and below market-rate housing is what it will provide, which is terrific."

City Councilman Michael Julian Bond, who represents Post 1 At-Large, also expressed concern for underserved residents in the area, where nearly a third of the Old Fourth Ward population lives in poverty.

"There are 300-400,000 residents in Atlanta and Fulton County who don’t have a major medical facility south of I-20 or in downtown," Bond said. "It’s always good to have the space reused and reimagined rather than lay dormant."

What we don't know:

Despite calls from some in the medical community to prioritize healthcare in the redevelopment, Wellstar and Integral have not announced any plans to include urgent care or primary care services on the site.

SEE ALSO: