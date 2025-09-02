Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Colin Gray case

article

Gray is the father of accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray. Colin Gray's defense team argued the search of his home immediately after the shooting was improper. A judge disagreed but kept the court filing under seal.



A judge has denied a motion to suppress evidence in Colin Gray’s trial.

What we know:

Gray is the father of accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray.

The backstory:

Prosecutors accuse Gray of providing his son with the gun used to kill two teachers and two students at the school.