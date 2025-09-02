Expand / Collapse search

Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Colin Gray case

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 2, 2025 7:02pm EDT
Apalachee High School shooting
Colt Gray’s father, Colin Gray, appears in a Barrow County courtroom for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 16, 2024. article

Colt Gray’s father, Colin Gray, appears in a Barrow County courtroom for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 16, 2024.  (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • Gray is the father of accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray.
    • Colin Gray’s defense team argued the search of his home immediately after the shooting was improper. 
    • A judge disagreed but kept the court filing under seal.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - A judge has denied a motion to suppress evidence in Colin Gray’s trial.

What we know:

Gray is the father of accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray.

Colin Gray’s defense team argued the search of his home immediately after the shooting was improper. A judge disagreed but kept the court filing under seal.

The backstory:

Prosecutors accuse Gray of providing his son with the gun used to kill two teachers and two students at the school.

