Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Colin Gray case
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - A judge has denied a motion to suppress evidence in Colin Gray’s trial.
What we know:
Gray is the father of accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray.
Colin Gray’s defense team argued the search of his home immediately after the shooting was improper. A judge disagreed but kept the court filing under seal.
The backstory:
Prosecutors accuse Gray of providing his son with the gun used to kill two teachers and two students at the school.
The Source: Information in this article came from court documents obtained by FOX 5.