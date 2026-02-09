WATCH | Tara Baker's murder trial: Week 2 begins with more testimony

The Brief Week two of Edrick Faust’s murder trial begins today Prosecutors cite advanced DNA testing linking Faust to the case Hair follicle evidence was a key focus of recent testimony



Week two of the murder trial for the man accused of killing University of Georgia law student Tara Baker is getting underway in Athens-Clarke County.

What we know:

Edrick Faust is charged with Baker’s 2001 killing. Her body was discovered inside her burning Athens apartment one day before her 24th birthday.

Prosecutors say advances in DNA testing in recent years conclusively link Faust to the decades-old cold case. Testimony last week focused heavily on hair follicles, which prosecutors say are central to the DNA evidence tying Faust to the crime.

What's next:

The trial is expected to continue with additional testimony this week as the state seeks to prove Faust’s involvement in Baker’s death.