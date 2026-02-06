Tara Baker murder trial day 5 testimony to feature investigators

Friday marks the fifth day of testimony in the trial of Edrick Faust, the man accused of killing University of Georgia law student Tara Baker in 2001.

The trial began on Monday and has included many testy points between the defense and judge – with Faust's attorney even comparing the trial to communist Russia at one point.

The backstory:

The trial follows Faust’s arrest in 2024, which came after investigators utilized advanced DNA testing equipment that did not exist at the time of the murder.

What we know:

The prosecution contends that Faust committed the crime and that the DNA evidence provides definitive proof of his guilt. The defense, however, argues there were significant chain-of-custody issues with the DNA samples over the last 23 years. They further suggest that someone who knew Baker was a more likely suspect than Faust.

What's next:

Testimony resumes today as the prosecution calls cold case investigators who handled the file in the years following the homicide.