LIVE: Third day of testimony in Tara Baker murder trial

The Brief The trial for the 2001 murder of Tara Baker entered its third day in Athens on Wednesday. Forensic testimony has established that Baker was strangled with a printer cord and stabbed before her apartment was set on fire. Courtroom friction continues between the judge and defense counsel following a contempt of court ruling on day one.



Wednesday marks the third day of the murder trial for Edrick Faust, the man accused of killing University of Georgia law student Tara Baker more than two decades ago.

Murder of Tara Baker

The backstory:

The trial follows the January 2001 discovery of Baker's body inside her burned Athens-area apartment. Investigators previously determined that the fire had been intentionally set and ruled her death a homicide. Despite the decades-long investigation, it would take until 2024 to arrest Faust, who is now facing trial for the crime.

Fire expert testimony

What we know:

The trial began Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. with an engineer discussing fire tests and how they applied to the scene where Tara Baker's body was found. Before the engineer could get too deep into testimony, the defense asked for a mistrial based off of an image shown to the jury of the burned building. The defense called it improper evidence. However, the judge denied the request and said the photo was a "demonstrative aide" that will not go back to the jury.

The fire expert went on to testify that he believes the fire was started by someone placing a blanket on the stove and then moving the blanket to a bedroom, where the fire started on the bed.

The defense's cross-examination focused on the studies used to back up this finding, specifically about the size of the home and how it differed from the home where Baker was found. The expert said that size wouldn't affect the outcomes.

Tara Baker trial days 1 and 2

Dig deeper:

Jury selection concluded on Monday followed by opening statements. While the week began with brief testimony, the bulk of the evidence was presented Tuesday through somber forensic accounts from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) medical examiner. Jurors were shown graphic evidence of the injuries Baker sustained, including blunt force trauma and a stab wound, though the medical examiner ultimately determined the cause of death was strangulation with a printer cord.

While the defense raised objections regarding the labeling of DNA swabs, Chief Judge Lisa Lott allowed the evidence, noting the examiner's testimony that the processing integrity remained intact. An Athens-Clarke County investigator further detailed the scene, presenting photos of a damaged door and a knife found directly next to the body.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The trial for the 2001 murder of Tara Baker entered its third day in Athens on Wednesday. (FOX 5)

The proceedings took an emotional turn as Katherine Lahnstein, a friend and fellow law student, testified about her final interactions with Baker at the library and their last phone call. Beyond the witness testimony, courtroom tension persisted between Judge Lott and defense attorney Ahmad R. Crews. Following a $1,000 contempt fine issued to Crews on Monday for referencing restricted evidence, the two clashed again on Tuesday regarding professional courtesies and the filing of appropriate motions.