DeKalb County police investigating deadly overnight shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating two overnight scenes after officers responded to separate incidents within about an hour of each other.
What we know:
The first call came from Meadowglenn Village Lane near Pleasantdale Road, where officers found a car riddled with bullet holes and multiple shell casings nearby.
Emergency personnel were later seen removing a body from inside the vehicle. Police later told FOX 5 Atlanta they found a man who had been shot and killed. They also located a second person who was injured on Aztec Road.
Roughly an hour later, deputies were called to a small shopping center along Covington Highway. Officers appeared to be focused on the parking lot at that location.
What's next:
Police say details remain limited as the investigations continue. No names have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to submit a tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.