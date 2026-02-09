DeKalb County police investigating deadly overnight shooting

The Brief Body found in bullet-riddled car on Meadowglenn Village Lane Second scene reported at shopping center on Covington Highway Police have not released details or confirmed any connection



Police in DeKalb County are investigating two overnight scenes after officers responded to separate incidents within about an hour of each other.

What we know:

The first call came from Meadowglenn Village Lane near Pleasantdale Road, where officers found a car riddled with bullet holes and multiple shell casings nearby.

Emergency personnel were later seen removing a body from inside the vehicle. Police later told FOX 5 Atlanta they found a man who had been shot and killed. They also located a second person who was injured on Aztec Road.

Roughly an hour later, deputies were called to a small shopping center along Covington Highway. Officers appeared to be focused on the parking lot at that location.

What's next:

Police say details remain limited as the investigations continue. No names have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to submit a tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.