Rodney McWeay murder trial: DFCS testifies about 4-year-old Treasure's living conditions

Testimony resumed on Thursday in the murder trial of Rodney McWeay, the Atlanta man accused of starving his 4-year-old daughter, Treasure, to death in December 2023.

Among those who took the stand was McWeay’s aunt, Dawn Kamara, a prosecution witness who told jurors her nephew struggled with parenting and job stability after moving to Atlanta.

"I have known him all his life," Kamara said, recounting how she tried to help care for his children when he worked at Dollar Tree. "He was complaining he was bringing them to work," she testified. "I told him he could bring them to me. I would keep them so he could keep his job." When asked if McWeay took her up on that offer, she replied, "No."

Prosecutors allege McWeay killed his daughter in a home filled with abuse and neglect. Atlanta Police Officer Michael Gaither testified about a call he responded to at the family’s home, where children had reportedly been left alone. When he arrived, he found the children’s mother locked outside trying to get in.

"The domestic violence history — I was familiar with calls for service at this residence, where Rodney had been arrested," Gaither said.

James Williams, a Fulton County DFCS case manager, testified about failed efforts to intervene after concerns surfaced about alleged abuse — including beatings of the children’s mother.

"Were you ever able to provide services to the three younger ones?" a prosecutor asked.

"No," Williams replied.

Jurors also heard that six months before Treasure’s death, Child Protective Services had stepped in. The children’s mother left Atlanta and moved to suburban Washington, D.C., taking her older children with her after what officials described as abuse by McWeay.

However, prosecutors say McWeay later traveled to Maryland, brought the children back to Georgia, and ultimately neglected them—leading to Treasure’s death.

Kamara grew emotional recounting a phone call from the children’s mother.

"She was crying, yelling. She was begging me to get the boys because something had happened to Treasure," Kamara said.

Treasure McWeay, 4, died Dec. 11 after allegedly being starved to death by her father. She's seen here in a photo provided by a family friend.

Rodney McWeay is on trial in Gwinnett County, facing 15 felony charges, including malice murder, after prosecutors allege he kidnapped and starved his 4‑year‑old daughter, Treasure, to death.

According to Fulton County records, the Division of Family and Children Services removed Treasure and her two brothers from McWeay’s Atlanta duplex in June 2023, citing deplorable living conditions and malnourishment. The children were placed with their mother, who fled to Maryland after alleged domestic violence by McWeay.

Prosecutors say McWeay traveled to Maryland around July 6, 2023, forcibly took the children and returned them to the same unit. Over the next five months, he allegedly locked the children inside, monitored them via surveillance cameras, and withheld food and water. Treasure died of starvation on Dec. 11, 2023, her body described in court as "just pure bone"

The case has drawn scrutiny over police response: DFCS made at least three welfare-check requests between the kidnapping and Treasure’s death. Records show officers either failed to respond or delayed arrival by hours. A legal expert noted Atlanta police had a duty to act more promptly under their own policies

McWeay remains jailed without bond. Prosecutors say he faces up to four life sentences plus 112 years if convicted.

