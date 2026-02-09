Final Stone Mountain daycare abuse defendant heading to court for plea

article

The final defendant charged in connection with alleged abuse at a Stone Mountain daycare center is scheduled to appear in court today for a plea hearing.

What we know:

A DeKalb County grand jury indicted 79-year-old Cherretta Hull on 19 counts of first-degree cruelty to children. The charges stem from a June 20–22 investigation involving alleged abuse of babies and toddlers at the Appletree Learning Center.

Prosecutors say a mother discovered injuries on her child’s face and contacted police, prompting the investigation. Hull and three other daycare workers were accused in the case.

The three remaining defendants previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges in August 2024.