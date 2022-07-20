DeKalb County daycare director, 2 other employees arrested

The Appletree Learning Center and Academy on East Ponce De Leon in DeKalb County is open to children year-round, from infants to children 5 years olds. They also offer transportation for children after school.

Last week the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit launched an investigation into the daycare after a complaint about a child abuse incident.

A spokesman from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning said the parent of a child enrolled at Appletree Learning Center had called police to report inappropriate discipline with toddlers.

(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

As a result of the investigation, Tuesday police announced the arrest of three employees.

Cherretta Hull, 76, and 25-year-old Alexis Swain are both charged with cruelty to children in the first-degree.

Cassandra Chambers, 54, who is listed with the state as the daycare's director, was arrested for failure to report child abuse.

According to state records, the facility has had complaints in the past.

In 2018, the state looked into a complaint that some staff members had incomplete training.

In 2019, the state found several issues and the daycare was told to limit the number of children to the licensed capacity of the facility and to train staff to ensure food served to the children does not present a choking hazard.

DeKalb County police said any parent or guardian that feels like their child may have been a victim, or anyone with any information that may help their investigation, is asked to contact the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-424-7710.