DeKalb County daycare under investigation for abuse, police say

Police in DeKalb County are actively investigating accusations of child abuse at an area daycare.

The DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is investigating the Appletree Learning Center & Academy located at 4700 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Details about the case have not been revealed.

Investigators have asked any parent or guardian who believes their child may have been a victim to contact them.

They also ask anyone with information to come forward.

The DeKalb County Special Victims Unit can be reached at 770-724-7710.