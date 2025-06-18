Man killed, bystander injured in shooting at Gwinnett County hotel
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead, and a woman has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting at a Gwinnett County hotel.
Homicide investigators say the shots rang out at the Horizon Inn & Suites shortly after 11:45 on Tuesday night.
What we know:
Gwinnett County officials say officers were dispatched to the hotel on the 6100 block of Dawson Boulevard after reports of a person shot.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the chest.
Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. He has since been identified as 29-year-old Norcross resident Andre Jones.
During the investigation, detectives found a woman who had been shot in the leg. Investigators say she was a bystander who was not connected to the altercation that led up to the violence.
What we don't know:
Authorities are currently working to determine the motive for the shooting and identify potential suspects.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the case, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.
