Man killed, bystander injured in shooting at Gwinnett County hotel

One man is dead, and a woman has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting at a Gwinnett County hotel.

Homicide investigators say the shots rang out at the Horizon Inn & Suites shortly after 11:45 on Tuesday night.

What we know:

Gwinnett County officials say officers were dispatched to the hotel on the 6100 block of Dawson Boulevard after reports of a person shot.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the chest.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. He has since been identified as 29-year-old Norcross resident Andre Jones.

During the investigation, detectives found a woman who had been shot in the leg. Investigators say she was a bystander who was not connected to the altercation that led up to the violence.

What we don't know:

Authorities are currently working to determine the motive for the shooting and identify potential suspects.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.