Lawyer: Hispanic journalist arrested at protest broke no laws

The Brief Metro Atlanta journalist Mario Guevara, known for his coverage of immigration raids and advocacy for immigrant communities, was arrested Saturday during a protest in DeKalb County. A judge gave him bond Monday, but he is still being held on an ICE detainer. Guevara's attorney said he was here on a work authorization and was working to get a green card.





Attorneys for a Hispanic journalist detained during a protest Saturday in Doraville say they're worried about what's to come.

What we know:

Mario Guevara was arrested on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, walking improperly in a roadway, and unlawful assembly

Guevara’s attorneys held a news conference Tuesday evening and said their client didn't break any laws during the protest.

They said video captured on his Facebook shows he complied with orders from officers.

Related: Hispanic journalist Mario Guevara arrested during protest detained by ICE

Guevara was given bond Monday, but is still being held in the DeKalb County jail on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

What they're saying:

"What the detainer does. It allows that jurisdiction to hold the person for an additional 48 hours," said Giovanni Diaz, Guevara's attorney.

Diaz said if ICE doesn't pick up the journalist by Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb police will have to let him go.

The El Salvador native has hundreds of thousands of online followers for his reports. His attorney says he was here on a work authorization and is trying to get a green card.

Guevara worked for several news outlets around Atlanta before launching his own last year.

"We're just hoping for the best, trusting in God at this point," said Katherine Guevara, Guevara's daughter.