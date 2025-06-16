Hispanic journalist Mario Guevara arrested during No Kings protest Saturday

Metro Atlanta journalist Mario Guevara, known for his coverage of immigration raids and advocacy for immigrant communities, was arrested Saturday during a protest in DeKalb County, according to Que Onnda.

The demonstration was one of several organized across the metro area in opposition to various actions, including the roundup of people who are in the country illegally by ICE, taken by President Trump since he began his second term in office.

Tensions escalated roughly two hours into the DeKalb protest when officers in riot gear arrived to block marchers from entering the roadway. Guevara was present at the scene, livestreaming the event in Spanish to his large social media audience. In the video, he narrated unfolding events while wearing a helmet and press vest for identification.

During the broadcast, Guevara can be heard urging officers not to touch him. Moments later, the feed cuts off. As the video briefly resumes, he is heard identifying himself as a member of the press before being taken to the ground by police.

Guevara was booked into the DeKalb County Jail at 4:49 p.m. and charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers, walking improperly in a roadway, and unlawful assembly.

The legal team representing Guevara, Diaz & Gaeta Law, issued a statement on social media condemning the arrest and vowing to defend his First Amendment rights. They asserted he was detained simply for documenting the protest.

The incident has sparked concern among press freedom advocates and community members who say the media must be free to cover public protests without fear of retaliation.