PHOTOS: 'No Kings' protests on June 14, 2025

Metro Atlanta and numerous towns in the state of Georgia joined cities, towns and communities across the nation on June 14 for a day of protests and demonstrations on what organizers referred to as "No Kings Day."

Here are photos from a few of the events in metro Atlanta.

Protest at Liberty Plaza outside Georgia State Capitol

On the same day, a military parade took place in Washington, D.C., on the U.S. Army's 250th birthday. President Donald Trump was also born on June 14.

