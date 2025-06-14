PHOTOS: 'No Kings' protests on June 14, 2025
ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta and numerous towns in the state of Georgia joined cities, towns and communities across the nation on June 14 for a day of protests and demonstrations on what organizers referred to as "No Kings Day."
Here are photos from a few of the events in metro Atlanta.
Protest at Liberty Plaza outside Georgia State Capitol Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta Digital
On the same day, a military parade took place in Washington, D.C., on the U.S. Army's 250th birthday. President Donald Trump was also born on June 14.
