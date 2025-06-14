DeKalb police use tear gas at Doraville immigration protest

The Brief Police used tear gas at a protest on Chamblee Tucker Road in Doraville on Saturday. FOX 5 reporters on scene said the protest focused on immigration. Officers used the gas multiple times to move protesters.



A protest on Chamblee Tucker Road in Doraville escalated quickly Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

This protest, which started around 1:00 p.m., focused more on immigration and President Trump's use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, according to FOX 5 reporters on the scene.

The reporters said the protest quickly expanded from the sidewalk into the street.

Protesters gather by the hundreds in Doraville.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers were seen in riot gear and throwing tear gas.

It's unclear what caused police to begin using the gas.

Police began to move protesters around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police wearing riot gear at a protest in Doraville.

After police threw the gas and moved the crowd, protesters could be heard chanting, "oink, oink piggy, piggy" and "stop cop city."

The ‘stop cop city’ chant refers to a $115-million police training center in Atlanta that just opened.

At 2:10 p.m., FOX 5 cameras saw officers shoot another round of tear gas and call the protest an unlawful assembly. Protesters could be heard saying, "everybody do what they say, it's time to leave" over a loudspeaker. However, not everyone left.

FOX 5 reporters say they saw police arrest 1 person.

This is just one protest that took place throughout Metro Atlanta on Saturday. It's unclear if this rally was a ‘No Kings’ rally like the others.

Related: 'No Kings' Day rallies in protest of Trump taking place across metro Atlanta

What we don't know:

Police have not said why they started using the gas or when they decided the protest was unlawful.

FOX 5 has asked why officers arrested the person reporters saw in custody.

FOX 5 reached out to the DeKalb County Police Department and are waiting to hear back.