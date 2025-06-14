'No Kings' Day rallies in protest of Trump taking place across metro Atlanta

The Brief Protests labeled "No Kings" rallies are taking place across metro Atlanta as part of a national day of action against the Trump administration. Other Georgia cities participating include Tucker, McDonough, Fayetteville, Athens, Valdosta, and Woodstock, with events organized by Indivisible, 50501 Movement, and Stand Up America. State officials warned that any violence against law enforcement would bring "quick and heavy accountability."



"No Kings" protests against President Donald Trump’s policies are taking place across metro Atlanta and in nearly 2,000 other U.S. cities as a military parade rolls in Washington for the Army’s 250th anniversary – which is also Flag Day and Trump’s birthday.

The protests, organized by the 50501 national movement, are meant to counter what organizers call a day for Trump to feed his own ego as he turns 79 years old.

No Kings Day protests Atlanta locations

What we know:

In Atlanta, a rally is taking place at Liberty Plaza near the Georgia State Capitol. Similar demonstrations are planned in cities across the state, including Tucker, McDonough, Fayetteville, Athens, Valdosta, and Woodstock.

Organizers say the rallies are open to all who want to stand up for constitutional checks and balances, civil liberties, and governmental accountability.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned that while peaceful protests are protected, any violence against law enforcement during Saturday's "No Kings" rallies will bring "quick and heavy accountability."

Attorney General Chris Carr said violent acts tied to changing public policy could be prosecuted as domestic terrorism, carrying sentences of up to 35 years.

What to know about the No Kings protests

The backstory:

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

Earlier protests organized by 50501 had rallied against Trump and his former billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.

Click here to find information about every U.S. rally.

What they're saying:

Protesters are calling for Trump to be "dethroned" as they compare his actions to those of a king and not a democratically elected president.

"They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services," the group says on its website. "They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies."

"The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us," the No Kings website says. "On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings."

Army parade in Washington

Big picture view:

The nationwide demonstrations will coincide with the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration — which Trump has ratcheted up to include an expensive, lavish military parade. The event will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers.

The Army birthday celebration had already been planned. But earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to ratchet up the event – which falls on Trump’s birthday – to include 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets. He has long sought a similar display of patriotic force.

The other side:

Trump said Tuesday that any protesters in DC would be "met with heavy force," but the White House later clarified that Trump supports "peaceful protests."

