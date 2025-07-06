Senoia Raceway crash updates: All spectators released from hospital

article

The Brief Three spectators were injured in a crash on Saturday at Senoia Raceway in Coweta County. The raceway released a statement Sunday saying two of the spectators were taken to a hospital for evaluation and later released. Video posted by Recoil Racing Videos on Facebook shows a race car climbing a wall as it went around a turn.



Three spectators were injured in a crash on Saturday at Senoia Raceway in Coweta County.

What they're saying:

The raceway said two of the three spectators in the crash were taken to the hospital and later released. A third person was injured and treated on site, the raceway said in an updated statement on Sunday.

"We would like to sincerely thank the family involved for keeping our team informed, and we’re deeply grateful to the community for the many kind messages, thoughts, and prayers extended to all three individuals," an update posted to Facebook said on Sunday.

The racetrack originally posted a statement on Saturday that said the people injured were alert and receiving care. "Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this incident. We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available," the statement read. "We extend our heartfelt support to the individuals and their loved ones during this time," the statement said.

Dig deeper:

Video posted by Recoil Racing Videos on Facebook shows a race car climbing a wall as it went around a turn. The car appears to spin off and back onto the track.

"Always gotta keep your eyes peeled. Praying for everyone involved to make a fast and full recovery," the post read in part.

What's next:

FOX 5 has reached out to officials in Coweta County to learn more about what happened during the race.