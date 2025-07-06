Man dead after shooting near Cobb County apartments

article

The Brief Officers responded to calls about a possible shooting in the 300 block of Concepts 21 Circle around 6 p.m. Friday, according to Cobb County police. Once officers arrived, they found Cody Chavous, 33, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Chavous was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.



A man is dead after a shooting near a Cobb County apartment complex.

What we know:

Officers responded to calls about a possible shooting in the 300 block of Concepts 21 Circle around 6 p.m. Friday, according to Cobb County police.

Once officers arrived, they found Cody Chavous, 33, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Chavous was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

What you can do:

Police said the shooting is under investigation and detectives would like anyone with information to call them at 770-499-3945.