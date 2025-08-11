HHS Secretary Kennedy visits Atlanta CDC after last week's shooting

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The Brief HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. traveled to Atlanta on Monday to visit the CDC following Friday’s fatal shooting. Officials say 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White opened fire near the CDC, killing DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose. Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams criticized Kennedy, saying his rhetoric undermines public trust in health professionals.



Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly flew to Atlanta on Monday morning to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention following a violent attack on Friday.

What we know:

According to the GBI and other local officials, 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White of Kennesaw opened fire on the CDC shortly before 5 p.m. on Aug. 8. DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose was shot as he responded to the scene and died soon after at Emory University Hospital.

Multiple windows of the CDC were struck by bullets, and employees were unable to leave the campus for several hours after White’s body was found on the second floor of the building housing a CVS store across the street from the CDC. Additionally, 92 children were held inside a daycare until it was deemed safe to reunite them with their parents at an off-sire location.

It is believed that Kennedy traveled to the CDC to meet with CDC Director Susan Monarez, who recently assumed leadership of the CDC after President Trump took office for the second time. However, the majority of CDC employees were not on the Roybal campus when Kennedy visited because they were told to work from home today. It is not clear as to when the employees will return to the Atlanta campus.

FOX 5 Atlanta observed Kennedy’s motorcade arriving at the CDC, but did not see Kennedy himself. However, we did speak to a man claiming to be a former employee who had come to honor Officer Rose and said that it was offensive to him that Kennedy visited the CDC – saying that he has "blood on his hands." Additionally, there were several protesters with signs who said they were there because they heard Kennedy was visiting. FOX News confirmed that Kennedy was in Atlanta.

What they're saying:

Some have criticized Kennedy’s response to the shooting, including Purdue University professor and former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

Adams said Kennedy is at least partly responsible for what happened, stating, "When influential leaders dismiss decades of rigorous scientific work, they erode public confidence and embolden those primed to view health professionals as enemies rather than protectors."

The DeKalb County Police Department is inviting the public to stop by their headquarters in Tucker to pay their respects to the fallen officer.