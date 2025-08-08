LIVE UPDATES: 'Active shooting' reported at Emory Point near university campus

There is a large police presence at Emory Point near the Emory University campus and the main campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An alert from Emory University went out around 4 p.m. advising there was an "active shooter" at the CVS on campus to "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area"

The CVS to which they are referring is located at Emory Point on Clifton Road.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Law enforcement respond to an active shooting along Clifton Road near the Emory University campus on Aug. 8, 2025. (FOX 5)

FOX 5 crews heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the CDC campus.

