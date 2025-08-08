Emory shooting: What we know about the victims

The Brief A police officer and a civilian were injured in a shooting at a CVS at Emory Point. Both were taken to Emory University Hospital. The suspected shooter is dead, according to police sources.



A police officer and a civilian were hospitalized Friday after a shooting at a CVS near Emory University in Atlanta. The suspected shooter is dead, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names or their current conditions.

How the shooting unfolded

The incident began around 4 p.m. when Emory University issued an alert warning of an "active shooter" at the CVS at Emory Point, a mixed-use development on Clifton Road across from the CDC’s main campus. The alert told students, staff, and visitors to "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT" and avoid the area.

Atlanta police said the officer was shot while responding to the scene. A civilian inside the CVS was also injured during the gunfire.

The suspected shooter is dead, though police have not released his name or said how he died.

The shooting prompted lockdowns at Emory University, Emory University Hospital, and the CDC. A CDC employee told FOX 5 Atlanta those inside the main campus were ordered to shelter in place and were not allowed to leave.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at a CVS near Emory University in Atlanta on Aug. 8, 2025. Authorities said a police officer and a civilian were injured and the suspected shooter is dead. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SKYFOX 5 video from the scene showed police vehicles with bullet holes and what appeared to be a covered body outside the CVS, though that detail has not been confirmed by authorities.

What we know:

As of Friday evening:

A police officer and a civilian were taken to Emory University Hospital after the shooting.

The officer was shot while responding to the incident.

The civilian was inside the CVS when the gunfire began.

The suspected shooter is dead.

The FBI is assisting Atlanta police in the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not said:

The conditions of the officer or civilian.

How the suspect died.

The suspect’s identity.

A motive for the shooting.