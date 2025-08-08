Emory University Atlanta campus shooter: What we know

The Brief On Friday, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed that the shooting suspect had died. Earlier Friday, an alert from Emory University went out advising of an "active shooter" at the CVS on campus.



Police have provided details about the person who they say opened fire inside a CVS store at Emory University’s Atlanta campus on Friday.

What we know about Emory University shooter

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooter responsible for opening fire inside the CVS store died.

What we don't know:

Police still have not identified the name of the shooter or any additional details. A press conference with officials is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Shooting at Atlanta’s CDC campus

The backstory:

An alert from Emory University, the main campus for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, went out around 4 p.m. on Friday advising there was an "active shooter" at the CVS on campus to "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area." The CVS to which they are referring is located at Emory Point on Clifton Road.

Law enforcement is seen near the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) Global Headquarters during an active shooter incident on August 8, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Credit: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

A police officer was rushed to a hospital after the officers was shot while responding to the active-shooter situation, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

RELATED: LIVE UPDATE: Emory University campus shooter dead, police say; officer, civilian injured

SKYFOX flew over the scene to find several police vehicles had been shot up and some leaking fluids. Dozens of fully-loaded police vehicles responded to the scene.

FOX 5 Atlanta also crews heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the CDC campus.

According to a CDC employee who did not want their name used in this report, those inside the CDC main campus were being held and not being allowed to leave. Photos circulating online showed bullet holes in the glass of the building.

What they're saying:

"We’re horrified by the news out of Emory University and praying for the safety of the entire campus community," Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said.

Emory University and Emory University Hospital have been placed on lockdown.

Later, the FBI Atlanta field office released a statement shortly before 6 p.m. which read:

"FBI Atlanta is aware of the incident on Clifton Road in DeKalb County and is enroute and cooperating with local partners for any assistance that might be needed."

The mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, issued a statement Friday evening stating, "While the suspect is deceased and there is no ongoing threat, I urge everyone to continue avoiding the area as the Atlanta Police Department leads the investigation."

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com .