GBI: Man arrested in connection with death of missing Lumpkin County woman
Investigators in Lumpkin County said they have arrested the man in connection with the investigation into the death of a 21-year-old missing woman.
Senate report alleges NRA acted as 'foreign asset' for Russia ahead of 2016 election
An 18-month investigation into the NRA’s relationship with Russia and potential violations of U.S. tax and sanctions laws was conducted by Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee and released Friday.
High school football player lifts car off of neighbor, saving his life
Sixteen-year-old Zac Clark was helping his mother do yard work outside their home when they heard their neighbor's wife calling for help, and that's where he found the 39-year-old father pinned underneath a Volkswagen sedan in the driveway.
GBI makes arrest in wildlife management thefts
Authorities have arrested James Arthur Graham of Lawrenceville, Georgia and Parker Lewis Dean of Braselton, after $50,000 worth of equipment was stolen from several DNR wildlife management areas.
Florida sheriff warns parents about more apps following arrest of 23 suspected child predators
The sheriff's office had previously released a list of 15 apps parents should watch out for, noting the apps can be used by predators targeting children. Following the latest series of arrests, investigators updated the list to include six additional apps.
Hall County teacher arrested for allegedly sending obscene photo to teen
A West Hall Middle School teacher was arrested for allegedly sending an obscene photo to a teenage girl.
Amber Guyger takes the stand: 'I’m so sorry'
Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger took the stand Friday morning to tell jurors what happened the night she shot and killed her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean.
Purple Heart recipient dies saving 3-year-old granddaughter from house explosion
Don Osteen, 69, died from his injuries after sacrificing his own life to save his 3-year-old granddaughter from a home explosion in Oklahoma.
At least 15 arrested during climate protest in Atlanta
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Buckhead to demand more action be taken on climate change.
Florida Highway Patrol trooper killed in crash on State Road 408
Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Tracy Vickers was killed in a crash on State Road 408 in Orlando Friday morning.
Lithonia police officer arrested, charged with rape
A Lithonia Police officer is behind bars Friday morning, facing several charges including rape and aggravated assault.
NYC expands legal help for undocumented immigrants
The city and state will be investing over $1 million in rapid response legal services to help undocumented immigrants facing imminent deportation.
Delta baggage handler accused of $250,000 theft
A Delta Airlines baggage handler has been arrested on charges of stealing over $250,000 in cash from John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to federal authorities.
Scary video shows gunmen firing at Northwest Atlanta house
Cobb County police officers pull man from car before train hits it
Police arrest next-door neighbor after burglary, shots fired, SWAT standoff
A 19-year-old man is behind bars after an hours-long SWAT standoff in the Ellenwood area Thursday afternoon into the evening. It was a SWAT Situation which ended when the suspect surrendered himself to police at the Walmart on Panola Road in Lithonia.
'Breast Cancer One' flight takes off with 140 breast cancer survivors, fighters
Delta celebrates its 15th annual Breast Cancer One flight.
Man wanted in airport parking deck robbery
Airport police officers have been told to step up patrols, especially in the parking lots at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
New details: Towers High principal previously fired by Atlanta Police
Documents obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta show the principal, who is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation, was fired after Atlanta Police discovered she committed financial identity fraud.